Codiak BioSciences Announces the Transition of Benny Sorensen, M.D., Ph.D. to Scientific Advisory Board Member and Clinical Consultant Roles

– Dr. Sorensen to become CEO of a start-up hemostasis and thrombosis company –

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that Benny Sorensen, M.D., Ph.D. resigned from his position as a Senior Vice President of Strategic Projects to become CEO of a privately held biotech company, Hemab Therapeutics, focused on rare bleeding and thrombosis disorders. Dr. Sorensen has been appointed to Codiak’s Scientific Advisory Board and will serve in a consultant role for Codiak through planned clinical data readouts later this year for both of the company’s lead programs, exoSTING and exoIL-12.



“Benny has been an ardent champion of the potential of exosome-based therapeutics since he joined Codiak in 2016 and has skillfully led our clinical development efforts as we have endeavored to break new ground with a novel modality,” said Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., CEO, Codiak. “We are extremely grateful for Benny’s many contributions to Codiak, and we are glad that he will remain involved with the company. We wish him every success as he takes the helm of a start-up hemostasis and thrombosis company, which is an ideal fit with Benny’s background and expertise. Benny has built a talented team at Codiak and the addition of Jennifer Wheler, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer in recent months has positioned the company well as we work to advance our novel programs and further expand our clinical pipeline.”

Most recently, Dr. Sorensen has held the role of Senior Vice President, Strategic Projects at Codiak and before that, SVP, Head of Clinical Development. Dr. Sorensen was instrumental in the design and initiation of Codiak’s first two clinical programs – exoIL-12 and exoSTING – which were the first ever engineered exosome-based therapeutic candidates to enter the clinic. Preliminary topline data for the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of exoSTING are expected in Q3 of this year and initial data from the exoIL-12 Phase 1 program in cutaneous T cell lymphoma patients are anticipated by year end.