checkAd

Immersion Announces Preliminary Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 22:41  |  21   |   |   

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, announced today preliminary results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Based on preliminary financial data, Immersion expects fiscal second quarter:

  • Revenues to be between $10.5 to $11.0 million
  • GAAP Operating expenses to be between $5.1 and $5.5 million
  • GAAP Net Income to be between $5.0 and $5.5 million or $0.16 and $0.18 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP Operating expenses to be between $3.9 and $4.3 million
  • Non-GAAP Net Income to be between $6.8 and $7.3 million or $0.22 and $0.23 per diluted share

Jared Smith, Immersion’s Interim Chief Executive Officer commented, “We finished the first half of 2021 with strong momentum in our business, delivering sequential and year-over-year growth while continuing to innovate. I’m excited to capitalize on this momentum and look forward to providing a more comprehensive update in our upcoming earnings call.”

Please refer to the note below on forward-looking statements and the risks involved with such statements as well as the note on non-GAAP financial measures. These preliminary financial results are subject to revision until the Company reports its full fiscal second quarter 2021 results on August 16, 2021.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Immersion reports all financial information required in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may be difficult to understand if limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Immersion discloses this non-GAAP information, such as non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share because it is useful in understanding the Company's performance as it excludes certain non-cash expenses like stock-based compensation expense and other special charges, such as deferred tax assets valuation allowance, depreciation, and restructuring costs, that many investors feel may obscure the Company's true operating performance. Likewise, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to manage and assess the profitability of its business. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) is the leading innovator of touch feedback technology, also known as haptics. The Company invents, accelerates, and scales haptic experiences by providing technology solutions for mobile, automotive, gaming, and consumer electronics. Haptic technology creates immersive and realistic experiences that enhance digital interactions by engaging users' sense of touch. Immersion is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices worldwide. Learn more at www.immersion.com.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "places," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way we identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include any expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, and include statements regarding: the anticipated financial results of the Company for the second fiscal quarter of 2021, including anticipated revenue, operating expenses, GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP net income.

Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, therefore we caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the completion of the Company’s quarterly accounting review process, which may cause changes in the estimated results presented in this press release; the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the Company and its business, and on the business of its suppliers and customers; unanticipated changes in the markets in which the Company operates; the effects of the current macroeconomic climate (especially in light of the ongoing adverse effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic); delay in or failure to achieve adoption of or commercial demand for the Company's products or third party products incorporating the Company's technologies; the inability of Immersion to renew existing licensing arrangements, or enter into new licensing arrangements on favorable terms; the loss of a major customer; the ability of Immersion to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights and other factors.

For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in Immersion's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 and its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Immersion does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Immersion and the Immersion logo are trademarks of Immersion Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word "partner" or "partnership" in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.

(IMMR – C)

Immersion Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

 

From

 

To

 

GAAP net income

$

5.0

 

 

 

$

5.5

 

 

 

Add: GAAP provision for income taxes

0.6

 

 

 

0.6

 

 

 

Less: Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

(0.0

)

 

 

(0.0

)

 

 

Add: Stock-based compensation

0.9

 

 

 

0.9

 

 

 

Add: Restructuring expense

0.3

 

 

 

0.3

 

 

 

Add: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

0.0

 

 

 

0.0

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income

$

6.8

 

 

 

$

7.3

 

 

 

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share

$

0.22

 

 

 

$

0.23

 

 

 

Dilutive shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per share

31.2

 

 

 

31.2

 

 

 

 

Immersion Corporation

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021

 

 

From

 

To

 

GAAP operating expenses

$

5.1

 

 

$

5.5

 

 

Less: Stock-based compensation

(0.9

)

 

(0.9

)

 

Less: Restructuring expenses

(0.3

)

 

(0.3

)

 

Less: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment

(0.0

)

 

(0.0

)

 

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

3.9

 

 

$

4.3

 

 

 

Immersion Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Immersion Announces Preliminary Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR), the leading developer and provider of technologies for haptics, announced today preliminary results for the fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Based on preliminary financial data, Immersion expects …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Ali Group Submits Binding All-Cash Proposal to Acquire Welbilt for $24.00 Per Share
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.06.21