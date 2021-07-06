The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) on Behalf of Investors

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM ) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On or about June 22, 2021, FTA sold about 82.5 million American Depositary Shares (“ADSs” or “shares”) in its initial public offering (the “IPO”) for $19 per share, raising nearly $1.6 billion in new capital.

On July 5, 2021, FTA reported that the Company was subject to a review by the Cyberspace Administration of China and that “FTA’s Yunmanman apps and Huochebang apps . . . are required to suspend new user registration in China during the review period.”

On this news, the Company’s ADS price fell as much as $3.27 per share, or 17.19%, during intraday trading on July 6, 2021 to as low as $15.75 per share, which is below the IPO price, thereby injuring investors further.

