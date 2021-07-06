checkAd

Geekco Technologies Corporation Changes to the Management

LAVAL, Québec, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekco Technologies Corporation (the “Corporation” or “Geekco”) (TSX-V: GKO; OTCQB: GKOTF), announces the interim replacement of Érik Giasson by Nadira Hajjar as Chief Executive Officer of Geekco. The Corporation thanks Mr. Giasson, who will pursue other professional challenges, for his managerial support and contribution to the Corporation’s objectives during his tenure.

ABOUT GEEKCO

Geekco is positioning itself at the forefront of social media by offering FlipNpik, a collaborative social network that aims to promote local shopping, thereby contributing to the improvement of local economy and the quality of life of citizens, and to reward valuable contribution with all active users. The FlipNpik ecosystem and mobile application leverage the community of consumers, content creators and influencers to stimulate local shopping and boost the visibility of local businesses. In exchange, active users who create and share digital content within the platform receive “Social Flipsˮ that they can use to earn rewards and/or goods from strategic partners and local businesses.

