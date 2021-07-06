checkAd

Logitech Announces Date for Release of First Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 23:00  |  15   |   |   

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that it expects to release FY 2022 first quarter financial results on Monday, July 26, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time and Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 3:00 a.m. Central European Summer Time.

There will be a videoconference to discuss these results on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time and 2:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time. A livestream of the event will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. Almost 40 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Blue Microphones, Ultimate Ears and Jaybird. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company’s website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

