US Foods Announces New Chief Information and Digital Officer

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced that John Tonnison (“JT”) will join the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Information and Digital Officer, effective July 12, 2021. Tonnison will oversee the company’s technology vision and strategy and all information technology functions, including digital, cyber security, applications and infrastructure. He will report to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano.

“JT joins the executive team with more than 30 years of extensive experience leveraging technology to foster innovation, improve operational efficiencies and deliver exceptional service to customers,” said Pietro Satriano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Foods. “He will be instrumental in driving our information technology vision forward as we deliver on our commitment to bring US Foods customers best-in-class digital commerce solutions.”