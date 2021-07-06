checkAd

Denbury Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call, and Webcast for August 5, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021, 23:00  |  21   |   |   

Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) plans to issue its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On the same day, the Company is scheduled to host a webcast and conference call at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time). The presentation webcast will be available, both live and for replay, on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.denbury.com. Individuals who would like to participate in the conference call should dial in shortly before the scheduled start time.

What: Denbury 2Q 2021 Results Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers: 877.705.6003 (domestic) and 201.493.6725 (international)

Conference ID number: 13696088

Denbury is an independent energy company with operations and assets focused on Carbon Capture, Use and Storage (CCUS) and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. For over two decades, the Company has maintained a unique strategic focus on utilizing CO2 in its EOR operations and since 2012 has also been active in CCUS through the injection of captured industrial-sourced CO2. The Company currently injects over three million tons of captured industrial-sourced CO2 annually, and its objective is to fully offset its Scope 1, 2, and 3 CO2 emissions within this decade, primarily through increasing the amount of captured industrial-sourced CO2 used in its operations. For more information about Denbury, visit www.denbury.com.

Denbury Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Denbury Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release, Conference Call, and Webcast for August 5, 2021 Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) (“Denbury” or the “Company”) plans to issue its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results prior to the market opening on Thursday, August 5, 2021. On the same day, the Company is scheduled to host a webcast and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. and Encourages ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination ...
Caixa and Fiserv Complete First Merchant Transaction via Maquininha CAIXA Pagamentos
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.06.21