Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. Announces Merger Exchange Ratio for Merger With Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund

TORONTO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund (TSX: UTE.UN) (“UTE”) is pleased to announce the exchange ratio for the merger (the “Merger”) of UTE with Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund (“MPY”).



Pursuant to the Merger, each holder of units of UTE will automatically receive 0.943342 Class A units of MPY for each unit of UTE held on the effective date of the Merger, being July 6, 2021.