IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination

Holley Intermediate Holdings, Inc., (“Holley”), the largest and fastest growing platform for performance automotive enthusiasts, and Empower, Ltd. (NYSE: “EMPW” “EMPW-UN” and “EMPW-WT”) (“Empower”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that the companies will participate in a fireside chat with IPO Edge on Thursday, July 8 at 4pm ET, to discuss their pending business combination.

The live event will feature Chairman & CEO of Empower Ltd. (NYSE: EMPW), Matt Rubel, Holley’s CFO, Dominic Bardos, and Holley’s EVP of Corporate Development and New Ventures, Vinny Nimmagadda. IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone will moderate the video session, which will last approximately 60 minutes and include a Q&A segment with the audience.

Rubel, Bardos and Nimmagadda will discuss:

  • How Holley has built the largest and fastest growing platform in the performance enthusiast automotive space
  • Holley’s market leading iconic brands and the power of the enthusiast market
  • The atypical SPAC – Holley’s impressive track record of profitability, product innovation, and accretive acquisitions
  • The opportunity ahead in the Performance EV segment
  • Holley’s unique digital and experiential marketing engagement
  • Significant growth and opportunity in the high margin DTC channel
  • How management will utilize the proceeds from the transaction to further accelerate growth and revenue

“We’re excited to share the Holley story, one that combines a passionate and engaged consumer enthusiast base, has a long history of innovation, and multiple growth levers that have already helped the business reach new heights,” said Matt Rubel, Chairman & CEO of Empower Ltd. “As we continue to build the largest and fastest growing platform in the performance enthusiast automotive space, we look forward to engaging with investors during the fireside chat.”

About Holley

Holley is a leading designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance products for car and truck enthusiasts. Holley offers the largest portfolio of iconic brands that deliver innovation and inspiration to a large and diverse community of millions of avid automotive enthusiasts who are passionate about the performance and personalization of their classic and modern cars. Holley has disrupted the performance category by putting the enthusiast consumer first, developing innovative new products, and building a robust M&A process that has added meaningful scale and diversity to its platform. For more information on Holley, visit www.holley.com.

