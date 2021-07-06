checkAd

JBG SMITH Releases First Annual Diversity and Inclusion Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.07.2021   

JBG SMITH, (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today released its inaugural Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Report, highlighting its comprehensive, multi-year D&I strategy, along with some of the notable progress made in D&I over the past calendar year.

In 2020, JBG SMITH formalized its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and took pivotal steps toward building a more diverse and inclusive workplace. With a focus on cultural and behavioral change, the company has implemented new systems, practices, and processes developed to embed diversity and inclusion deeper into the organization. From increasing leadership competency and raising awareness, to driving accountability company-wide, JBG SMITH has strengthened its efforts to foster a workplace that is representative of its diverse clients, stakeholders, and communities served.

“In a landmark year, amidst a global pandemic and heightened racial tensions, the importance of focusing on Diversity and Inclusion in our workplace and communities is evident,” said Matt Kelly, JBG SMITH CEO. “We launched our annual D&I report at a time when we knew it was critical for us to demonstrate to our employees, peers, investors, and customers, that this is a priority at JBG SMITH. And for us, Diversity and Inclusion isn’t just the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do – for our business, our employees, and the communities we call home.”

“Being transparent in our approach and sharing the goals we’ve established for ourselves, allow us to hold ourselves accountable,” added Dawnita Wilson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. “That accountability is what creates real change. Our hope is to look back on this first report to not only be reminded of where we started, but more importantly, how far we’ve come.”

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH’s holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon’s new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech’s planned new $1 billion Innovation Campus is located. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 17.3 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 16.8 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

Wertpapier


