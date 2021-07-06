checkAd

Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders Relating to Previously Announced Acquisition of American Robotics, Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets, announced today that it has filed its definitive proxy statement and will hold a special meeting of its shareholders ("Special Meeting") to consider and vote on matters relating to the proposed acquisition of American Robotics, Inc. (the "Transaction") as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement. The definitive proxy statement is dated July 6, 2021 and, together with the accompanying proxy card, is first being mailed or otherwise delivered to Ondas stockholders as of June 28, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, on or about July 7, 2021.

A special meeting of Ondas stockholders will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, at The Nantucket Hotel – Breeze Room, 77 Easton Street, Nantucket, Massachusetts 02554, to consider and vote on the proposals related to the Transaction. Only shareholders of Ondas common stock at the close of business on the record date are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting.

Instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the Special Meeting are included in the definitive proxy statement, which is available without charge on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Ondas encourages you to read the proxy statement carefully in its entirety, including the annexes attached thereto and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You should also carefully review the information in the proxy statement under the section titled “Risk Factors” and the risk factors included in the documents incorporated by reference in the proxy statement.

About Ondas Holdings Inc.

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc., is a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets. The Company’s standards-based, multi-patented, software-defined radio FullMAX platform enables MC-IoT applications by overcoming the bandwidth limitations of today’s legacy private licensed wireless networks. Ondas Networks’ customer end markets include railroads, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, aviation (including drone operators) and government entities whose demands span a wide range of mission critical applications. These markets require reliable, secure broadband communications over large and diverse geographical areas, many of which are within challenging radio frequency environments. Customers use the Company’s FullMAX technology to deploy their own private licensed broadband wireless networks. The Company also offers mission-critical entities the option of a managed network service. Ondas Networks’ FullMAX technology supports IEEE 802.16s, the new worldwide standard for private licensed wide area industrial networks. For additional information, visit www.ondas.com or follow Ondas Networks on Twitter and LinkedIn. Information on our website and social media platforms is not incorporated by reference in this press release or in any of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

22.06.21
Ondas Receives Purchase Order from Major European Rail Customer
Business Wire (engl.)
11.06.21
09.06.21
08.06.21
07.06.21
Ondas Holdings set to join Russell Microcap Index in June 2021
Business Wire (engl.)