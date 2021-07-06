Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of Definitive Proxy Statement and Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders Relating to Previously Announced Acquisition of American Robotics, Inc.

A special meeting of Ondas stockholders will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, at The Nantucket Hotel – Breeze Room, 77 Easton Street, Nantucket, Massachusetts 02554, to consider and vote on the proposals related to the Transaction. Only shareholders of Ondas common stock at the close of business on the record date are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting.

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets, announced today that it has filed its definitive proxy statement and will hold a special meeting of its shareholders ("Special Meeting") to consider and vote on matters relating to the proposed acquisition of American Robotics, Inc. (the "Transaction") as disclosed in the definitive proxy statement. The definitive proxy statement is dated July 6, 2021 and, together with the accompanying proxy card, is first being mailed or otherwise delivered to Ondas stockholders as of June 28, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, on or about July 7, 2021.

Instructions on how to attend, participate in and vote at the Special Meeting are included in the definitive proxy statement, which is available without charge on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Ondas encourages you to read the proxy statement carefully in its entirety, including the annexes attached thereto and the documents incorporated by reference therein. You should also carefully review the information in the proxy statement under the section titled “Risk Factors” and the risk factors included in the documents incorporated by reference in the proxy statement.

