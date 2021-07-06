checkAd

AMPD Ventures Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

Autor: Accesswire
06.07.2021, 23:20  |  47   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company", CSE:AMPD; OTCQB:AMPDF; FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is proud to announce it has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company", CSE:AMPD; OTCQB:AMPDF; FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is proud to announce it has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB").

AMPD commenced trading on the OTCQB on July 1, 2021, under the symbol “AMPDF.” The Company will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol 'AMPD' and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2Q0".

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing and cloud solutions for next-generation applications including cutting-edge digital content creation, big data analysis and visualization, artificial intelligence, and high-level academic research.

"Trading on the OTCQB is another great milestone for AMPD. It provides us with greater visibility across a broader investment community, which should enhance our liquidity and increase our access to institutional and retail investors," stated Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD, "I am excited for these new investors to learn about the potential advantages of AMPD's High-Performance-Computing-at-the-Edge approach which meets the needs for the latest and greatest cutting-edge applications."

About AMPD Ventures Inc.
AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis, and visualization. Additional information about us is available on SEDAR and our website at http://ampd.tech.

For further information please contact AMPD Investor Relations:
Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3 
ir@ampd.tech
http://www.ampd.tech

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ "Anthony Brown"

Anthony Brown
CEO & Director 
AMPD Ventures Inc. 
Tel: 604-332-3329

Cautionary Statement
Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as 'plans', 'targets', 'expects' or 'does not expect', 'is expected', 'an opportunity exists', 'is positioned', 'estimates', 'intends', 'assumes', 'anticipates' or 'does not anticipate' or 'believes', or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results 'may', 'could', 'would', 'might', 'will' or 'will be taken', 'occur' or 'be achieved'. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events.

Seite 1 von 2
AMPD Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMPD Ventures Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company", CSE:AMPD; OTCQB:AMPDF; FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is proud to announce it has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halberd Corporation CEO Letter
Educational Paper on Rethinking Cybersecurity in a Quantum World
HEICO Corporation to Acquire Two Advanced Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Colombia Update
Ximen Acquires 100% Interest – Wild Horse Creek Gold Property – 12,767 Hectares – Cranbrook, ...
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Indonesian Government Allocates Lemang Gas
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
ADM Endeavors Inc Engages Findit To Improve Online Presence with a Customized Marketing Campaign
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Arctic Star confirms diamonds at the Sequoia Kimberlite Complex ...
Auddia Inc. Announces RadioAlabama as the Third Broadcast Radio Group Added to the Auddia App
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Update on Maari Acquisition
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
i3 Energy PLC Announces Capital Restructuring & Wapiti Acquisition
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...