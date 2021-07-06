AMPD Ventures Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company", CSE:AMPD; OTCQB:AMPDF; FRA:2Q0), a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is proud to announce it has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market …

AMPD commenced trading on the OTCQB on July 1, 2021, under the symbol “AMPDF.” The Company will continue trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol 'AMPD' and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "2Q0".

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2021 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company", CSE:AMPD; OTCQB:AMPDF; FRA:2Q0) , a next generation digital infrastructure provider, is proud to announce it has commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB").

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing and cloud solutions for next-generation applications including cutting-edge digital content creation, big data analysis and visualization, artificial intelligence, and high-level academic research.

"Trading on the OTCQB is another great milestone for AMPD. It provides us with greater visibility across a broader investment community, which should enhance our liquidity and increase our access to institutional and retail investors," stated Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD, "I am excited for these new investors to learn about the potential advantages of AMPD's High-Performance-Computing-at-the-Edge approach which meets the needs for the latest and greatest cutting-edge applications."

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis, and visualization.

