AltabancorpTM Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release Date

AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the market closes. The Company’s second quarter 2021 earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.altabancorp.com.

About AltabancorpTM

AltabancorpTM (Nasdaq: ALTA) is the bank holding company for AltabankTM, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 25 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. AltabankTM is the largest community bank in Utah with total assets over $3.5 billion. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers, who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. AltabankTM has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about AltabankTM is available at www.altabank.com. More information about AltabancorpTM is available at www.altabancorp.com.

