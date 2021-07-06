checkAd

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.07.2021, 23:57  |  17   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases, today announced that on June 21 2021, Sandra M. Gurrola was granted a restricted stock unit grant covering 35,000 shares of Brooklyn’s common stock (the “Gurrola RSU”), and that on June 28, 2021, Kevin A. D’Amour was granted a non-qualified stock option covering 140,580 shares of Brooklyn’s common stock (the “Time-Based Option”) and a restricted stock unit covering 70,290 shares of Brooklyn’s common stock (the “D’Amour RSU”).

The D’Amour RSU and the Gurrola RSU will vest in four equal installments, with one-fourth of the shares covered by such RSU vesting on the anniversary of the grant date in each of 2022, 2023, 2024 and 205, in each case for so long as the grantee provides continuous service to Brooklyn through the relevant vesting date.

The Time-Based Option will have a per share exercise price equal to the closing price of a share of Brooklyn’s common stock on the NYSE American Stock Exchange on June 28, 2021. Of the shares covered by the Time-Based Option, twenty-five percent of the shares will vest on June 28, 2022, and 1/36 of the remaining shares will vest on the twenty-eighth day of each calendar month from July 28, 2022 through June 28, 2025, in each case for so long as Dr. D’Amour provides continuous service to Brooklyn through the relevant vesting date.

The unvested portion of the Gurrola RSU, the D’Amour RSU and the Time-Based Option will terminate upon the termination of the grantee’s employment with Brooklyn for any reason, subject to certain vesting acceleration provisions upon a qualifying termination, as described in his or her respective employment agreement with Brooklyn. Unless earlier terminated in accordance with their terms, each of the Gurrola RSU, D’Amour RSU and the Time-Based Option will otherwise expire on the tenth anniversary of its respective grant date and be subject to the terms and conditions of the respective option agreement approved by Brooklyn. Each of the Gurrola RSU, D’Amour RSU and the Time-Based Option is intended to constitute an “employment inducement grant” in accordance with the employment inducement grant rules set forth in Section 711(a) of the NYSE American LLC Company Guide, and is offered as an inducement material to the grantee in connection with Brooklyn’s hiring of such grantee. Each of the equity awards described above were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2021 Inducement Stock Incentive Plan, which was not subject to stockholder approval.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Brooklyn is focused on exploring the role that cytokine-based therapy can have in treating patients with cancer, both as a single agent and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies. The company is also exploring opportunities to advance therapies using leading edge gene editing/cell therapy technology through its option agreement with Factor Bioscience/Novellus. Brooklyn’s most advanced program is studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer. In a Phase 2A clinical trial in head and neck cancer, IRX-2 demonstrated an overall survival benefit. Additional studies are either underway or planned in other solid tumor cancer indications.

For more information about Brooklyn and its clinical programs, please visit www.BrooklynITx.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
516-222-2560
investors@brooklynitx.com

Media Contact:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC (NYSE American: BTX) (“Brooklyn” or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on exploring the role that cytokine and gene editing/cell therapy can have in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Advaxis and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia
HUTCHMED Initiates Phase I Trials of novel ERK inhibitor HMPL 295 in Patients with Advanced Solid ...
NexTrex Incentive Program Rewards Suppliers for Recycling Milestones
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus