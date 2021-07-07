checkAd

LGI Homes Reports Record-Breaking June and Second Quarter Home Closings and Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 00:56  |  31   |   |   

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 997 homes in June 2021, up from 760 homes closed in June 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 31.2%. In addition, the Company announced record-breaking quarterly closings of 2,856 during the second quarter of 2021 compared to 2,005 closings in the second quarter of 2020, a 42.4% increase year-over-year. The Company finished the first six months of 2021 with a total of 5,417 closings, a 41.1% increase over 3,840 closings during the first six months of 2020.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had 106 active selling communities.

The Company plans to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes Earnings Conference Call or reference number 7269003.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2619
investorrelations@lgihomes.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LGI Homes Reports Record-Breaking June and Second Quarter Home Closings and Announces Date for Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 997 homes in June 2021, up from 760 homes closed in June 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 31.2%. In addition, the Company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Advaxis and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia
NexTrex Incentive Program Rewards Suppliers for Recycling Milestones
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 Force Trial in COVID-19 Patients With Severe Pneumonia
Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus