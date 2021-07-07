checkAd

MESA LABS DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 01:19  |  22   |   |   

LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) (we, us, our, “Mesa Labs” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa Labs is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of critical quality control solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, medical device, industrial safety, environmental, and food and beverage industries. Mesa Labs offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, Instruments and Continuous Monitoring) to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and present expectations or projections.  Forward-looking statements include statements relating to revenues and growth, operating results, profit margin pressure, industry conditions, economic conditions, demand, competition, the effects of additional actions taken to become more efficient or lower costs, risks related to the integration of acquired businesses, changes in legal and regulatory matters, the ability to generate additional cash flow, and the duration and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the myriad of its effects on our business including related decreases in customer demand and spending, and any events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future. Generally, the words “expect,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “may,” “target,” “project,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements are based upon current information and expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those estimated or anticipated as a result of these risks and unknowns or other risks and uncertainties. For additional information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties that could affect these statements, and the our business, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021, as well as other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to republish revised forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, to provide any updates, or to reflect the occurrence of future events.

For more information about the Company, please visit its website at www.mesalabs.com 

CONTACT: CONTACT: Gary Owens; President and CEO, or John Sakys; CFO, both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., +1-303-987-8000




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MESA LABS DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND LAKEWOOD, Colo., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) (we, us, our, “Mesa Labs” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share of common …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Advaxis and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
Albioma: Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as at 30 June 2021
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Record Q2 Production
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 FORCE Trial in COVID-19 Patients with Severe Pneumonia
NexTrex Incentive Program Rewards Suppliers for Recycling Milestones
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Update on Avdoralimab Phase 2 Force Trial in COVID-19 Patients With Severe Pneumonia
Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus