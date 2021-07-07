checkAd

Interfor to Announce Second Quarter Results on August 5, 2021

Analyst Conference Call – 8:00 a.m. Pacific, Friday, August 6, 2021

BURNABY, British Columbia, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) will release its second quarter financial results on August 5, 2021. Information related to Interfor’s second quarter financial results will be available at www.interfor.com/investors.

The analyst conference call is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Pacific on Friday, August 6, 2021. It will feature a brief summary of financial results by Interfor management followed by a question and answer period with analysts. The dial-in phone number is:

1-833-297-9919

The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join the live discussion. The number to call to listen to the recording is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 8194915 and it will be available until September 6, 2021.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.2 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

For further information:
Ian Fillinger, President and Chief Executive Officer
(604) 422-3400





