Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) today announced that the Welbilt Board of Directors, in consultation with its legal and financial advisors, has determined that the revised unsolicited proposal (the “Revised Unsolicited Proposal”) from Ali Holding S.r.l. constitutes a “Company Superior Proposal”, as defined in Welbilt’s previously announced merger agreement with The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Under the terms of the Revised Unsolicited Proposal, Ali Group would acquire all of the outstanding shares of Welbilt common stock for $24 per share in cash, an increase from the previously disclosed $23 per share cash proposal made by Ali Group on May 25, 2021, which implies an enterprise value of approximately $4.8 billion. The proposal is binding on Ali Group and may be accepted by Welbilt prior to July 14, 2021. Closing of the transaction would be subject to approval by the stockholders of Welbilt, receipt of other regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Welbilt has notified Middleby that it intends to terminate Middleby’s merger agreement with Welbilt and enter into a definitive merger agreement with Ali Group, subject to Middleby’s right to negotiate amendments to the merger agreement for five business days and the Welbilt Board’s further determination as to whether any such amendments would cause the Ali Group proposal to no longer constitute a “Company Superior Proposal.”

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as financial advisor to Welbilt. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel.

About Welbilt, Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world’s top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland, Convotherm, Crem, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowoc Ice, Merco, Merrychef and Multiplex. These product brands are supported by three service brands: KitchenCare, our aftermarket parts and service brand, FitKitchen, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenConnect, our cloud-based digital platform brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 19 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. We have approximately 4,500 employees and generated sales of $1.2 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.

