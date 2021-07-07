checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against DiDi Global Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 03:17  |   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI). The investigation concerns whether DiDi has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi sold about 317 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) at around $14 per ADS, raising nearly $4.5 billion in new capital.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked DiDi stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation. On this news, the Company’s ADS declined by $0.87 per ADS, or approximately 5.3%, from $16.40 per ADS on July 1, 2021 to close at $15.53 per ADS on July 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators asked the Company as early as three months ago to delay the IPO because of national security concerns and to “conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security.” On this news, the Company’s ADS declined by $3.04 per ADS, or approximately 19.6%, from $15.53 per ADS on July 2, 2021, to close at $12.49 per ADS on July 6, 2021, which is approximately 11% below the IPO price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

DiDi Global (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Didi Aktie - das bessere Uber aus China
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against DiDi Global Inc. The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI). The investigation concerns whether DiDi has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
New Study Evaluates the Ability of Masimo SedLine Brain Function Monitoring to Predict Neurological ...
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination ...
Alight successfully closes business combination with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.
TotalEnergies and Veolia Join Forces to Develop CO2-based Microalgae Cultivation to Produce ...
Orano and its Industrial Partners Launch a Pilot Project for the Recycling of Electric Vehicle ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21
06.07.21