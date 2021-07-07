On or about June 30, 2021, DiDi sold about 317 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”) at around $14 per ADS, raising nearly $4.5 billion in new capital.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against DiDi Global Inc. (“DiDi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI ). The investigation concerns whether DiDi has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On July 2, 2021, the Cyberspace Administration of China announced that it had launched an investigation into DiDi to protect national security and the public interest. It also reported that it had asked DiDi stop new user registrations during the course of the investigation. On this news, the Company’s ADS declined by $0.87 per ADS, or approximately 5.3%, from $16.40 per ADS on July 1, 2021 to close at $15.53 per ADS on July 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators asked the Company as early as three months ago to delay the IPO because of national security concerns and to “conduct a thorough self-examination of its network security.” On this news, the Company’s ADS declined by $3.04 per ADS, or approximately 19.6%, from $15.53 per ADS on July 2, 2021, to close at $12.49 per ADS on July 6, 2021, which is approximately 11% below the IPO price.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired DiDi securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: http://www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210706005850/en/