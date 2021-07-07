checkAd

EQUITY ALERT Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc. – DIDI

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the “Registration Statement”) issued in connection with DiDi’s June 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for DiDi investors under the federal securities laws.

According to the lawsuit, the Registration Statement featured false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DiDi “had the problem of collecting personal information in violation of relevant PRC laws and regulations”; (2) DiDi’s app, DiDi Chuxing (Travel), would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (“CAC”); (3) the CAC would require all Chinese app stores to remove DiDi Chuxing; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 7, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2113.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

