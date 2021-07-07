checkAd

EQS-News Sensirion Holding AG: Raised outlook for full-year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.07.2021, 06:35  |  37   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Sensirion Holding AG: Raised outlook for full-year 2021

07.07.2021 / 06:35

Media Release
7 July 2021, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Sensirion: Raised outlook for full-year 2021

Sensirion Holding AG, a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors and systems, raises its outlook for financial year 2021 based on strong demand in the first half of the year.

High demand in first half of the year results in strong revenue and profitability development
In the first half of 2021, a broad and stronger than anticipated recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic across all end markets led to high demand for Sensirion's sensor solutions. Sensirion now expects revenue of approximately CHF 144 million (prior-year period CHF 114 million) and an EBITDA margin in the low thirties for the first half-year 2021. Profitability increased over-proportionally to the revenues because of the relatively low ratio of variable to fixed costs, due to the high operating leverage of the business model as well as delayed ramp-up of costs relative to revenues.

Sensirion interprets this demand increase on the one hand as signs of an above-average recovery and on the other hand as build-ups of inventory levels at customers because of the tight situation and shortages in the global supply chains. In addition to the overall demand increase, the business performance is supported by strong growth contributions from new product families in environmental monitoring developed in recent years and recently launched on the market. As foreseen, the COVID-19-related one-time ventilator business contributed approximately CHF 17 million. Sensirion expects a normalization of the COVID-19-related business from now on and no further extra sales in the second half of the year.

Raised outlook for full-year 2021
As a consequence of this strong first semester, Sensirion raises its outlook for the full-year 2021 and now expects approximately 15% more revenue compared to its initial guidance of CHF 226-245 million, a gross margin in the high fifties, and an EBITDA margin in the high twenties. Uncertainties, however, remain high also in the second half of 2021 because currently it is unclear how long the challenging supply chain situation and concomitant inventory effects will remain. More details on the half-year results as well as the updated full-year guidance will be presented on 25 August 2021.

Seite 1 von 3
Sensirion Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Sensirion Holding AG: Raised outlook for full-year 2021 EQS Group-News: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Sensirion Holding AG: Raised outlook for full-year 2021 07.07.2021 / 06:35 Media Release 7 July 2021, Sensirion Holding AG, 8712 Stäfa, Switzerland Ad hoc announcement …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nagarro SE: Platz 2 für Nagarro in Deutschlands 'Lünendonk-Liste'
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank provides first green loan
DGAP-News: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Wachstum im zweiten Quartal temporär auf 7,3 Prozent verlangsamt; ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Neues Mitglied im Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million
DGAP-Adhoc: R. STAHL is taking measures to examine and to procure conformity of visual signalling devices of ...
DGAP-News: Comcast Establishes 50 WiFi-Connected Lift Zones in Houston and Surrounding Areas
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 17,5 Mio. EUR
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank stellt ersten grünen Kredit zur Verfügung
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Daten der finalen Analyse der Phase 2b/3-Studie für CVnCoV, den Impfstoffkandidaten der ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:35 Uhr
06:35 Uhr