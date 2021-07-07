UBS and Baloise intend to enter into strategic partnership in the 'Home & Living' ecosystem

Baloise and UBS (with its mortgage brokerage platforms Atrium and key4) plan to enter into a strategic partnership in order to provide innovative solutions and services to property owners in Switzerland.

These plans are driven by the desire of both companies to better reflect changing customer needs. The aim is to combine the two partners' core competences and services and their respective digital offerings in the best possible way to create a shared customer journey. The new joint Home & Living ecosystem will be designed to cover customer needs at all stages of the value chain. It will be based on the established UBS platforms Atrium and key4, Baloise's Home initiatives, existing and prospective equity investments of both companies and potential further partnerships with third parties.

In addition to the two companies' existing cooperation on mortgage brokerage for investment properties, Baloise wants to further expand its mortgage offering through this strategic partnership.

'Baloise has invested heavily in the expansion of its Home ecosystem in recent years. Alliances with, and investments in, innovative Swiss start-ups such as Houzy, Devis, MOVU, Bubble Box and Batmaid have laid the foundations for a network of services that make everyday life easier for our customers. I am delighted about the plans to now form a strong partnership with UBS that will provide the basis for a shared Home & Living ecosystem,' says Yannick Hasler, Head of Retail Customers and a member of the Executive Committee of Baloise in Switzerland.