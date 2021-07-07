checkAd

SalMar – Q2 2021 Trading update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 07:00  |  23   |   |   

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2021 are:

Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 21.0
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 13.3
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 2.3
Total Q2 2021 (1,000 tgw): 36.6

The full Q2 2021 report will be released on 26 August 2021 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be held digitally through webcast.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SalMar – Q2 2021 Trading update Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2021 are: Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 21.0Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 13.3Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 2.3Total Q2 2021 (1,000 tgw): 36.6 The full Q2 2021 report will be released on 26 August …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Advaxis and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
NexTrex Incentive Program Rewards Suppliers for Recycling Milestones
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus