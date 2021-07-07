SalMar – Q2 2021 Trading update
Consolidated harvest volumes in Q2 2021 are:
Farming Central Norway (1,000 tgw): 21.0
Farming Northern Norway (1,000 tgw): 13.3
Icelandic Salmon (1,000 tgw): 2.3
Total Q2 2021 (1,000 tgw): 36.6
The full Q2 2021 report will be released on 26 August 2021 at 06:30 CEST, the following presentation will be held digitally through webcast.
For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
