Lerøy Seafood Group ASA Trading update Q2 2021
Harvest volumes for Q2 2021 compared with Q2 2020:
Harvest volumes salmon and trout
(1,000 GWT)
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|YTD 2021
|YTD 2020
|Lerøy Aurora
|5.2
|3.7
|14.2
|12.3
|Lerøy Midt
|14.9
|15.8
|31.4
|30.3
|Lerøy Sjøtroll
|16.6
19.4
|33.3
|35.7
|Total
|36.7
|38.9
|78.9
|78.3
|of which volume trout
|4.5
|6.8
|8.7
|13.3
|Catch volume Havfisk (1,000 tonnes)
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|YTD 2021
|YTD 2020
|Total volume
|16.3
|19.7
|42.1
|44.7
|of which volume cod
|3.2
|2.3
|14.4
|14.8
The complete Q2 2021 report will be released on 19 August 2021 at 06:30 CET.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
