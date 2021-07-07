Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

CropEnergies Says Q1 Was Good Quarter with Ethanol Volumes Increasing (PLX AI) – CropEnergies says ethanol sales volumes increased in Q1 compared to previous year.Q1 revenue EUR 214 millionQ1 EBIT EUR 15.1 millionQ1 EBITDA EUR 25.5 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 90-125 million (unchanged)Outlook FY EBIT EUR 50-80 …



