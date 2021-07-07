CropEnergies Says Q1 Was Good Quarter with Ethanol Volumes Increasing
(PLX AI) – CropEnergies says ethanol sales volumes increased in Q1 compared to previous year.Q1 revenue EUR 214 millionQ1 EBIT EUR 15.1 millionQ1 EBITDA EUR 25.5 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 90-125 million (unchanged)Outlook FY EBIT EUR 50-80 million (unchanged)Outlook FY revenue EUR 925-975 million (unchanged)
- (PLX AI) – CropEnergies says ethanol sales volumes increased in Q1 compared to previous year.
- Q1 revenue EUR 214 million
- Q1 EBIT EUR 15.1 million
- Q1 EBITDA EUR 25.5 million
- Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 90-125 million (unchanged)
- Outlook FY EBIT EUR 50-80 million (unchanged)
- Outlook FY revenue EUR 925-975 million (unchanged)
