CropEnergies Says Q1 Was Good Quarter with Ethanol Volumes Increasing

Autor: PLX AI
07.07.2021, 07:02  |  38   |   |   

(PLX AI) – CropEnergies says ethanol sales volumes increased in Q1 compared to previous year.Q1 revenue EUR 214 millionQ1 EBIT EUR 15.1 millionQ1 EBITDA EUR 25.5 millionOutlook FY EBITDA EUR 90-125 million (unchanged)Outlook FY EBIT EUR 50-80 …

  • (PLX AI) – CropEnergies says ethanol sales volumes increased in Q1 compared to previous year.
  • Q1 revenue EUR 214 million
  • Q1 EBIT EUR 15.1 million
  • Q1 EBITDA EUR 25.5 million
  • Outlook FY EBITDA EUR 90-125 million (unchanged)
  • Outlook FY EBIT EUR 50-80 million (unchanged)
  • Outlook FY revenue EUR 925-975 million (unchanged)
