- Firm order for 923 MW out of potential order discussion for approx. 1 GW as disclosed on 14 June 2021 now confirmed

DGAP-News: Nordex SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 923 MW in Australia for MacIntyre wind farm from Acciona Energía 07.07.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Hamburg, 7 July 2021. Of the potential orders for 1 GW from Australia announced as on 14 June 2021 via an ad-hoc notification, the Nordex Group can confirm the order for the first project "MacIntyre" for 923 MW as a firm order intake for July 2021. The subsidiary of its customer Acciona Energía, Acciona Energía Australia Global PTY LTD, has ordered 162 Nordex N163/5.X turbines of the Delta4000 series.

The wind farm complex southwest of Warwick in the Australian state of Queensland consists of the "MacIntyre" project with a capacity of approx. 923 MW and the "Karara" wind farm with approx. 102.6 MW. The total output of both wind farms amounts to 1,026 MW, of which the Nordex Group now has received the turbine production order for "MacIntyre".

The Nordex Group will supply the N163 turbines in the operating mode of 5.7 MW and they will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 metres.

"This largest N163/5.X project to date once again demonstrates the global success of our Delta4000 series," comments Patxi Landa, CSO of the Nordex Group.

In the past, the Nordex Group has already supplied turbines for the Mt Gellibrand (132 MW) and Mortlake South (157.5 MW) wind farms to Australia.

The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 33 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

