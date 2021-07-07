TheraVet Provides Its Half-year Operational Update Of 2021
Regulatory News:
TheraVet S.A. (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, provides today its half-year operational update ending 30 June 2021.
Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, said: “The first semester of 2021 was very fruitful for the Company. First the successful Initial Public Offering closed with more than €7 million allowing TheraVet to pursue the development of its 2 product lines, BIOCERA-VET and VISCO-VET. The commercial development of BIOCERA-VET started in April 2021 with the launch of BIOCERA-VET – Bone Surgery in Belgium. For VISCO-VET, very promising results were announced in the 2 target indications making of VISCO-VET a potential game-changer in the articular field. The Company has now new objectives with the commercial expansion of BIOCERA-VET and the completion of the proof-of-concept study for VISCO-VET in osteoarthritis in owner dogs and the launch of the European pivotal clinical trial for VISCO-VET in the same indication.”
Recent operational highlights
Positive results of VISCO-VET in its two target indications, canine osteoarthritis and cranial cruciate ligament deficiency
On January 26, 2021, the Company announced positive safety and efficacy results of VISCO-VET, its injectable visco-regenerative gel, in the prevention of cranial cruciate ligament (CCL) deficiency in dogs. In this proof-of-concept study including 12 dogs, a unique intra-articular administration of VISCO-VET 3 months before was able to statistically significantly decrease by 61% (p<0.05) the signs of degeneration of the partially injured ligament compared to control (saline intra-articular injection), leading to the preservation of the microarchitecture of the ligament (histological Bonar Score).
On March 4, 2021, the Company announced the positive safety and efficacy results of VISCO-VET in a canine model of osteoarthritis, its lead clinical indication. In this proof-of-concept study including 16 dogs, a single intra-articular administration of VISCO-VET allowed to statistically significantly improve by 47% and 49% the lameness of dogs (%TPI and GLS)1 at 2 and 3 months compared to control (i.e., single intra-articular hyaluronic acid injection). Additionally, VISCO-VET significantly slows down the radiological progression of arthritis as soon as 1 month (p<0.05) and up to 3 months (p<0.05) as compared to control. VISCO-VET also significantly decreased the cartilage damage at lateral femoral condyle (central zone) (p<0.05) as compared to control. Together, these results shown that VISCO-VET significantly improves limb function and significantly reduces the progression of osteoarthritis.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare