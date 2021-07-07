TheraVet Provides Its Half-year Operational Update Of 2021

Regulatory News:

TheraVet S.A. (Paris:ALVET) (Brussels:ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, provides today its half-year operational update ending 30 June 2021.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, said: “The first semester of 2021 was very fruitful for the Company. First the successful Initial Public Offering closed with more than €7 million allowing TheraVet to pursue the development of its 2 product lines, BIOCERA-VET and VISCO-VET. The commercial development of BIOCERA-VET started in April 2021 with the launch of BIOCERA-VET – Bone Surgery in Belgium. For VISCO-VET, very promising results were announced in the 2 target indications making of VISCO-VET a potential game-changer in the articular field. The Company has now new objectives with the commercial expansion of BIOCERA-VET and the completion of the proof-of-concept study for VISCO-VET in osteoarthritis in owner dogs and the launch of the European pivotal clinical trial for VISCO-VET in the same indication.”