TomTom Virtual Horizon Makes Driving Safer for Everyone

New software democratizes advanced driver assistance technology with all-in-one ADAS offering that helps drivers and automated vehicles make more intelligent decisions

  • TomTom Virtual Horizon provides a seamless connection between digital maps and ADAS functionality, allowing drivers and vehicles to anticipate the road ahead

  • It is designed for automated and non-automated vehicles, with and without embedded navigation
  • The software is pre-integrated with the highly accurate and trusted TomTom ADAS Map
  • TomTom is the only company to offer automakers a one-stop-shop for a complete, easy-to-integrate, map-based ADAS function that answers the EU’s new Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) requirements

AMSTERDAM, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the location technology specialist, today launched TomTom Virtual Horizon – the only map-based all-in-one advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) software from a single company that helps passenger and commercial vehicles anticipate the road ahead. This software for automakers provides a seamless connection between digital maps and ADAS functionality, allowing vehicles to see beyond the range of their sensors, for a smoother and safer drive.

The new TomTom Virtual Horizon is designed to democratize ADAS by supporting vehicles without embedded navigation, as well as the most technologically advanced automated vehicles. The software translates highly attributed map data into actionable information for drivers and vehicles alike. For example, if there is a sharp bend in the road or a change in the speed limit ahead, TomTom Virtual Horizon will warn drivers in non-automated vehicles to prepare to take action, while the software in automated vehicles will enable more informed and intelligent decision making without the involvement of the driver.

“While TomTom continues to join forces with automakers to develop next-generation technologies like self-driving cars, we are most proud when we bring to market affordable advanced technologies that will make driving safer and easier for everyone, not just the select few,” said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. “TomTom Virtual Horizon will bring actionable information about the road ahead, way beyond the vision of drivers and vehicle sensors, that will improve road safety around the world.”

TomTom Virtual Horizon offers automakers an all-in-one solution that includes precise positioning, intelligent route prediction, and a horizon provider compliant with industry standard protocols. The new software is built on TomTom’s trusted ADAS map that powers millions of automated vehicles around the world. The solution supports all the TomTom ADAS Map’s road attributes including speed limits, traffic signs, gradient, curvature, lane information and traffic lights. TomTom Virtual Horizon and the TomTom ADAS Map combine for the only all-in-one advanced driver assistance systems offering. Use cases for the solution include predictive powertrain control to minimize emissions as well as improved battery management for hybrid and electric vehicles.

TomTom Virtual Horizon is delivered via automakers’ preferred data format for easy implementation, and the software leverages existing connectivity where available or works fully offline, minimizing onboard hardware costs.

The new software will make it easy for automakers to comply with upcoming Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) regulations, including the legislation adopted by the European Commission for the EU that comes into effect as of July 2022. TomTom Virtual Horizon is now in production with multiple global brands.

About TomTom:

At TomTom we’re mapmakers, providing location technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.

Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

For further Information:

Media:
tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

Investor Relations:
ir@tomtom.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c7c09bb-fcf9-43cb ...

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.





