Nordex Gets 923 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia

(PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 923 MW in Australia for MacIntyre wind farm from Acciona Energía.

Of the potential orders for 1 GW from Australia announced as on 14 June 2021 via an ad-hoc notification, the Nordex Group can confirm the order for the first project "MacIntyre" for 923 MW as a firm order intake for July 2021

Nordex Group will supply the N163 turbines in the operating mode of 5.7 MW and they will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 metres Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



