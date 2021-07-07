checkAd

Nordex Gets 923 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia

Autor: PLX AI
07.07.2021, 07:31  |  20   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 923 MW in Australia for MacIntyre wind farm from Acciona Energía.Of the potential orders for 1 GW from Australia announced as on 14 June 2021 via an ad-hoc notification, the Nordex Group can confirm the …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives order for 923 MW in Australia for MacIntyre wind farm from Acciona Energía.
  • Of the potential orders for 1 GW from Australia announced as on 14 June 2021 via an ad-hoc notification, the Nordex Group can confirm the order for the first project "MacIntyre" for 923 MW as a firm order intake for July 2021
  • Nordex Group will supply the N163 turbines in the operating mode of 5.7 MW and they will be installed on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 148 metres
