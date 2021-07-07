Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Kings Chapel International Limited, a Person Closely …

On 2 July 2021, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold 108,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ('Shares') at an average approximate price of 140.00p per share. Kings Chapel International Limited, sold a further 200,000 Shares at an average approximate price of 140.00p per share on 5 July 2021 and 92,000 Shares at an average approximate price of 140.00p per share on 6 July 2021.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ('Anglo Pacific', the 'Company') (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Kings Chapel International Limited, a Person Closely Associated ('PCA') with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

These transactions reduce Mr. Treger's interest to 81% of his pre-existing beneficial holding of Shares in line with the Company's announcement on 30 June 2021, which disclosed Mr. Treger's intention to retain at least 75% of his pre-existing beneficial holding of Shares.

Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 3,874,951 Shares, representing 1.81% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Directors' Share Dealings - Further information

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU)[1], provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.