Orosur Mining Inc Announces LOI for New Joint Venture, Brazil

The LOI provides the Company with an exclusivity period of 90 days to complete due diligence and to finalise a JV over Ariquemes, the broad terms of which have already been discussed between the parties.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Orosur Mining Inc. (' Orosur ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) , announces that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (LOI) with Canadian listed Meridian Mining SE (Meridian) ( MNO ) in order to finalise a Joint Venture on Meridian's Ariquemes Tin project ( Ariquemes ) in Brazil.

While final terms may differ, it is expected that the Company will have the right to earn 75% equity in the Ariquemes project over a four year period (commencing 1st Jan 2022) by spending US$3 million in two stages:

Earn 51% interest by spending US$1 million over a 24 month period. Earn an additional 24% interest by spending a further US$2 million over a subsequent 24 month period.

Both parties will work diligently to complete JV negotiations within the 90 day period and announce full details at that time however given the non-binding nature of the LOI, shareholders should note that there is no guarantee that a binding agreement will be entered into.

Ariquemes

The Ariquemes project comprises a large collection of granted tenements and applications, totalling almost 3,000km2, in Rhondonia State, western Brazil. The licenses were all accumulated and owned 100% by Meridian (via its local subsidiary) and represent the dominant land position in the Rhondonia Tin Province, one of the world's most significant tin regions.

The region was identified by Meridian following extensive conceptual work, with later regional work confirming the project's potential. An extensive database of historical and recent exploration data is available and has been reviewed by the Company.

Subsequent to establishing its position in Ariquemes, Meridian began to deliver exciting drill results from its Cabaçal Copper/Gold project in the neighbouring state of Mato Grosso, such that this has now become its primary asset, limiting its ability to allocate the resources that are required to Ariquemes.

More technical details are available on the Meridian Mining website and associated SEDAR lodgements.

Figure 1. Ariquemes Project Location (source, Meridian Mining)