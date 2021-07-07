DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners

OSLO, Norway and CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex , a leading Nordic developer and operator of scalable, secure and sustainable data centers, has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of IPI Partners, LLC, a global investment platform focused exclusively on data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets ("IPI"). Through the transaction, which is expected to close in Q3 2021, IPI will acquire 100% ownership of all DigiPlex Group companies. It is expected that on or around closing of the transaction, a call notice will be served on holders of bonds issued by Norwegian DigiPlex entities as issuers listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange for their early redemption in accordance with their terms.

DigiPlex operates eight data centers across campuses in the key Nordic markets of Oslo, Norway; Stockholm, Sweden; and Copenhagen, Denmark with a combined footprint of 21,000m² built whitespace plus over 400,000m² of land currently available for customer expansion. The company has long been committed to the premise that digital transformation and sustainability should advance hand in hand and has won several awards for its energy efficient innovations and sustainability initiatives. DigiPlex's technologically advanced facilities are powered by 100% sustainable sources.

Through the acquisition of DigiPlex, IPI will gain a significant leadership position in Northern Europe. The transaction brings IPI an immediate strong presence in the region as well as capacity for expansion to accommodate the requirements of hyperscalers and major colocation tenants. DigiPlex's long and successful history of developing campuses for customers will be leveraged to rapidly expand into complementary markets in Europe. For DigiPlex, the transaction provides capital, expertise and relationships to amplify its next stage of growth within the Nordics and beyond. DigiPlex is IPI's second acquisition in Europe, following the purchase of Milan-based SUPERNAP Italia in February 2021.

IPI specializes in acquiring, developing, leasing, and operating critical digital infrastructure assets to serve the needs of large, high quality technology companies globally. Co-sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC, IPI leverages the combined leadership, strategic experience and global network of its sponsoring firms. Over the past five years, IPI has built one of the world's largest privately held data center portfolios focused on the hyperscale and enterprise markets and raised more than $5.25 billion in total equity capital commitments.