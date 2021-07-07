checkAd

DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 08:04  |  32   |   |   

- Acquisition Significantly Advances IPI's Data Center Presence in Europe

OSLO, Norway and CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiPlex, a leading Nordic developer and operator of scalable, secure and sustainable data centers, has agreed to be acquired by affiliates of IPI Partners, LLC, a global investment platform focused exclusively on data centers and other technology and connectivity-related real assets ("IPI"). Through the transaction, which is expected to close in Q3 2021, IPI will acquire 100% ownership of all DigiPlex Group companies. It is expected that on or around closing of the transaction, a call notice will be served on holders of bonds issued by Norwegian DigiPlex entities as issuers listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange for their early redemption in accordance with their terms.

DigiPlex operates eight data centers across campuses in the key Nordic markets of Oslo, Norway; Stockholm, Sweden; and Copenhagen, Denmark with a combined footprint of 21,000m² built whitespace plus over 400,000m² of land currently available for customer expansion. The company has long been committed to the premise that digital transformation and sustainability should advance hand in hand and has won several awards for its energy efficient innovations and sustainability initiatives. DigiPlex's technologically advanced facilities are powered by 100% sustainable sources.

Through the acquisition of DigiPlex, IPI will gain a significant leadership position in Northern Europe. The transaction brings IPI an immediate strong presence in the region as well as capacity for expansion to accommodate the requirements of hyperscalers and major colocation tenants. DigiPlex's long and successful history of developing campuses for customers will be leveraged to rapidly expand into complementary markets in Europe. For DigiPlex, the transaction provides capital, expertise and relationships to amplify its next stage of growth within the Nordics and beyond. DigiPlex is IPI's second acquisition in Europe, following the purchase of Milan-based SUPERNAP Italia in February 2021.

IPI specializes in acquiring, developing, leasing, and operating critical digital infrastructure assets to serve the needs of large, high quality technology companies globally. Co-sponsored by ICONIQ Capital, LLC and an affiliate of Iron Point Partners, LLC, IPI leverages the combined leadership, strategic experience and global network of its sponsoring firms. Over the past five years, IPI has built one of the world's largest privately held data center portfolios focused on the hyperscale and enterprise markets and raised more than $5.25 billion in total equity capital commitments.  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners - Acquisition Significantly Advances IPI's Data Center Presence in Europe OSLO, Norway and CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - DigiPlex, a leading Nordic developer and operator of scalable, secure and sustainable data centers, has agreed to be …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
ZARIOT wins GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution
Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus