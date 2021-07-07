Eneco eMobility and Solutions 30 expand partnership for large customers

Hamburg, July 7, 2021 – For the last two years, Eneco eMobility and Solutions 30 have been working successfully together in Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. Now the two companies are expanding their collaboration. Together, they want to do more to serve major customers such as Ford Germany or Jaguar Land Rover, thus making the shift to electromobility easy for their customers.

Service from a single source, from consulting to on-site acceptance testing: together, we want to provide the charging stations needed to support the growing number of e-vehicles.

“Solutions 30 is our extension to the customer,” said Eneco eMobility CCO Joris Laponder. “That’s why it’s particularly important for us to work with a reliable, experienced partner.” With 16,000 service engineers across Europe visiting 60,000 customers every day, Solutions 30 is a major player in the European market, and can reliably handle large order volumes. “For large customers, volume is key. Many charging stations need to be installed and set up in a short period of time,” Laponder said. “For this reason, Solutions 30 is our ideal partner.” The two companies’ collaboration also features a unique level of European scalability. “We have an international partnership here. Together, we can roll out our services in almost all European countries in just a short period of time,” said Robert Ziegler, Solutions 30’s CEO in Germany. In this regard, the current collaboration is already setting the course for the future of both companies, well beyond Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Acting on behalf of Eneco eMobility, Solutions 30 ensures that electric-car drivers receive their own charging stations. In concrete terms, this means that when customers order a charging station for their e-auto through their local dealer, Eneco eMobility handles the consulting tasks, while the service provider carries out the pre-check process up to the point of installation and acceptance testing. Regardless of the type of order, no matter whether it’s a private home or business customer that needs multiple charging stations for its company fleet, Eneco eMobility and Solutions 30 together ensure that all customers can be served hassle-free.