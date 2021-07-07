checkAd

Edf Group Upgrades Its Ebitda Target for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 08:00  |  26   |   |   

  Press release

7 July 2021
  
 
 
 

EDF GROUP UPGRADES ITS EBITDA TARGET FOR 2021

In light of the new nuclear output estimate in France for 2021 notably, the Group's EBITDA(1) target for 2021 is upgraded to more than €17.7 billion, versus more than €17 billion previously.

(1) On the basis of scope and exchange rates at 01/01/2021

This press release is certified. You can check that it’s genuine at medias.edf.com

About EDF

As a major player in energy transition, the EDF Group is an integrated energy company active in all businesses: generation, transmission, distribution, energy trading, energy sales and energy services. EDF group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, having developed a diverse production mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support energy transition. EDF’s raison d’être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group is involved in supplying energy and services to approximately 37.9 million customers (1), of whom 28.7 million in France (2). It generated consolidated sales of €69.0 billion in 2020. EDF is listed on the Paris Stock Exchange.

(1)   Since 2018, customers are counted per delivery site. A customer can have two delivery points: one for electricity and another one for gas.
(2)   Including ÉS (Électricité de Strasbourg).

 
Only print this message if absolutely necessary.

 

 

EDF SA
French societe anonyme
With a share capital of 1 578 916 053,50 euros
Registered lead office: 22-30, avenue de Wagram
75382 Paris cedex 08
552 081 317 R.C.S. Paris

 

www.edf.fr

  		  CONTACTS

 

Press: +33 (0) 1 40 42 46 37

 

Analysts and Investors: +33 (0) 1 40 42 40 38

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Edf Group Upgrades Its Ebitda Target for 2021  Press release7 July 2021      EDF GROUP UPGRADES ITS EBITDA TARGET FOR 2021 In light of the new nuclear output estimate in France for 2021 notably, the Group's EBITDA(1) target for 2021 is upgraded to more than €17.7 billion, versus more than €17 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Advaxis and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
NexTrex Incentive Program Rewards Suppliers for Recycling Milestones
Puma: Creation of a New Active Player for Copper Exploration and Development in New Brunswick, Canada
Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus