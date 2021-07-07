Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging

Marco joins Huhtamaki from Rubicon, a software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide. Prior to Rubicon, he held several leadership roles with Amcor in Switzerland and in the United States, covering Group Sales and Commercial Excellence, lastly as Vice President for Amcor Flexibles in North America. Prior to Amcor, Marco worked as an Engagement Manager at McKinsey & Company in the United States and Switzerland.

Marco Hilty, (49), Ph.D. in Business Administration from University of St. Gallen (Switzerland), has been appointed President, Flexible Packaging and a member of the Global Executive Team at Huhtamaki as of September 1, 2021. He will report to President and CEO Charles Héaulmé and will be based in Ronsberg, Germany.

“I wish Marco a warm welcome to Huhtamaki and the Global Executive Team. His strong background in commercial leadership and solid experience within the flexible packaging industry, combined with his knowledge in waste and recycling solutions and circular economy make him exceptionally well prepared to lead our Flexible Packaging segment and deliver sustainable growth,” says Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO of Huhtamaki.

“It is a privilege to join Huhtamaki, a company with such a strong legacy and a proven track record in sustainability. The Flexibles business has a very strong footprint in emerging markets and is known for its outstanding innovation capabilities. I’m looking forward to working with the global Flexibles team to grow the business both profitably and sustainably,” says Marco Hilty.

Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Global Executive Team as of September 1, 2021 are:

Charles Héaulmé (Chairman), President and CEO;

Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging;

Eric Le Lay, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;

Ann O’Hara, President, North America;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Thomasine Kamerling, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development;

Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;

Teija Sarajärvi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety; and

Antti Valtokari, Executive Vice President, IT and Process Performance.

For further information, please contact:

Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801

Teija Sarajärvi, EVP Human Resources and Safety, tel. +358 10 686 7027

