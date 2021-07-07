EDF Now Sees FY EBITDA Above EUR 17.7 Billion
(PLX AI) – EDF Group upgrades Its Ebitda target for 2021.EDF EBITDA target for 2021 is upgraded to more than EUR 17.7 billion, up from more than EUR 17 billion previouslyCites new nuclear output estimate in France
