checkAd

EDF Now Sees FY EBITDA Above EUR 17.7 Billion

Autor: PLX AI
07.07.2021, 08:02  |  30   |   |   

(PLX AI) – EDF Group upgrades Its Ebitda target for 2021.EDF EBITDA target for 2021 is upgraded to more than EUR 17.7 billion, up from more than EUR 17 billion previouslyCites new nuclear output estimate in France

  • (PLX AI) – EDF Group upgrades Its Ebitda target for 2021.
  • EDF EBITDA target for 2021 is upgraded to more than EUR 17.7 billion, up from more than EUR 17 billion previously
  • Cites new nuclear output estimate in France
Electricite de France bearer and/or registered shares Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EDF Now Sees FY EBITDA Above EUR 17.7 Billion (PLX AI) – EDF Group upgrades Its Ebitda target for 2021.EDF EBITDA target for 2021 is upgraded to more than EUR 17.7 billion, up from more than EUR 17 billion previouslyCites new nuclear output estimate in France

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BASF Sells Solenis Stake to Platinum Equity; Enterprise Value $5.25 Billion
Zalando Has 36% Upside as Market Share Could Double, Bank of America Says
Wallenberg Buys 10.2% of Stora Enso by Acquiring FAM AB
Jenoptik Sells Crystal Growth Business to Hellma Materials; Terms Not Disclosed
Industrivarden H1 Net Asset Value SEK 135.4 Billion; Bought Sandvik, Sold SSAB
PREVIEW: Bang & Olufsen New Outlook in Focus in Tomorrow's Report
Scanfil CEO Sells Shares for EUR 211,000
Danske Bank Slips as Nordea Sees Negative Risk/Reward Before Earnings
CropEnergies Says Q1 Was Good Quarter with Ethanol Volumes Increasing
Kungsleden H1 Net Income SEK 1,711 Million; EPS SEK 7.91
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Nordex Raises EUR 585 Million in New Capital
Siemens Gamesa Gets 301 MW Wind Turbine Order in India
Nordex Falls 4% After Capital Raise; Bank of America Reiterates Buy
Siemens Healthineers Has 15% Upside with Strong Q3 Coming, BofA Says
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
ProSiebenSat.1 Buys 15% of Urban Sports Club Fitness Platform
Siemens Gamesa Margins Likely Weaker in Second Half of Year, BofA Says
CureVac Names Greune Head of Clinical and Commercial Manufacturing Activities

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.06.21
17.06.21
11.06.21
11.06.21