Magnolia Board Recommends SEK 2.9 Billion Offer from FHH (PLX AI) – Magnolia Board recommends shareholders accept FHH's public tender offer.Offer of SEK 76 per share values the company at SEK 2.9 billionPremium of 32.4 per cent compared to the closing price of SEK 57.4 for the Magnolia Bostad share on …



