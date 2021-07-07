Sobi to present data at the ISTH 2021 within rare haematology diseases

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) presents data at the virtual ISTH 2021, the 29th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, 17 – 21 July 2021. Nine abstracts featuring four treatments have been accepted for presentation during ISTH, reflecting Sobi's commitment to the rare disease community within haematology. ISTH gather the world's leading experts to present recent advances, exchange science and discuss clinical applications designed to improve patient care within haematology.

"With the goal of advancing care and providing innovative treatment approaches for people living with rare haematologic diseases, we are excited to share data at this year's virtual ISTH," said Ravi Rao, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. "These data exemplify our efforts to increase knowledge and understanding of rare diseases."