Sobi to present data at the ISTH 2021 within rare haematology diseases
STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) presents data at the virtual ISTH 2021, the 29th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, 17 – 21 July 2021. Nine abstracts featuring four treatments have been accepted for presentation during ISTH, reflecting Sobi's commitment to the rare disease community within haematology. ISTH gather the world's leading experts to present recent advances, exchange science and discuss clinical applications designed to improve patient care within haematology.
"With the goal of advancing care and providing innovative treatment approaches for people living with rare haematologic diseases, we are excited to share data at this year's virtual ISTH," said Ravi Rao, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. "These data exemplify our efforts to increase knowledge and understanding of rare diseases."
Real-world outcomes to be presented for Alprolix and Elocta
Data will be presented on Alprolix (eftrenonacog alfa) and Elocta (efmoroctocog alfa), both extended half-life factor therapies for people with haemophilia A and B. Sobi collaborates with Sanofi on the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix.
Oral presentation
- First Interim Analysis of a 24-month French, Multicentre, Prospective, Non-interventional Study Evaluating the Real-world Usage and Effectiveness of the Extended Half-life Recombinant Factor IX Fc Fusion Protein (rFIXFc) in People with Haemophilia B (B-SURE). Session: Hemophilia: Real World Data. Sunday, July 18 (11:00-12:00 EST). # OC 08.1.
ePosters
- Interim Analysis of the PREVENT Study: Real World Prospective Data from Children and Adolescents with Haemophilia A or B Treated with Recombinant Factor VIII Fc (rFVIIIFc) or Recombinant Factor IX Fc (rFIXFc) Poster #PB0506.
- Final Results of ReITIrate - A Prospective Study of Rescue Immune Tolerance Induction (ITI) with Recombinant Factor VIII Fc (rFVIIIFc) in Patients who Have Failed Previous ITI Attempts. Poster #PB0522. Joint with Sanofi.
- Real-world Usage of rFIXFc in Sweden: A Report from the Swedish National Registry for Bleedings Disorders. Poster #PB0551.
- B-MORE, Baseline Analysis from a 24-month Prospective, Non-interventional, Multicentre Study on Real-world Effectiveness and Usage of Recombinant Factor IX Fc (rFIXFc) in Haemophilia B. Poster #PB0552.
Real-world data for Doptelet in the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia
|Diskussion: Diskussion zu AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A)
|Diskussion: Tages-Trading-Chancen am Mittwoch den 07.07.2021
0 Kommentare