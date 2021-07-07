checkAd

Sobi to present data at the ISTH 2021 within rare haematology diseases

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 08:12  |  34   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) presents data at the virtual ISTH 2021, the 29th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, 17 – 21 July 2021. Nine abstracts featuring four treatments have been accepted for presentation during ISTH, reflecting Sobi's commitment to the rare disease community within haematology. ISTH gather the world's leading experts to present recent advances, exchange science and discuss clinical applications designed to improve patient care within haematology.

"With the goal of advancing care and providing innovative treatment approaches for people living with rare haematologic diseases, we are excited to share data at this year's virtual ISTH," said Ravi Rao, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. "These data exemplify our efforts to increase knowledge and understanding of rare diseases."

Real-world outcomes to be presented for Alprolix and Elocta

Data will be presented on Alprolix (eftrenonacog alfa) and Elocta (efmoroctocog alfa), both extended half-life factor therapies for people with haemophilia A and B. Sobi collaborates with Sanofi on the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix.

Oral presentation

  • First Interim Analysis of a 24-month French, Multicentre, Prospective, Non-interventional Study Evaluating the Real-world Usage and Effectiveness of the Extended Half-life Recombinant Factor IX Fc Fusion Protein (rFIXFc) in People with Haemophilia B (B-SURE). Session: Hemophilia: Real World Data. Sunday, July 18 (11:00-12:00 EST). # OC 08.1.

ePosters

  • Interim Analysis of the PREVENT Study: Real World Prospective Data from Children and Adolescents with Haemophilia A or B Treated with Recombinant Factor VIII Fc (rFVIIIFc) or Recombinant Factor IX Fc (rFIXFc) Poster #PB0506.
  • Final Results of ReITIrate - A Prospective Study of Rescue Immune Tolerance Induction (ITI) with Recombinant Factor VIII Fc (rFVIIIFc) in Patients who Have Failed Previous ITI Attempts. Poster #PB0522. Joint with Sanofi.
  • Real-world Usage of rFIXFc in Sweden: A Report from the Swedish National Registry for Bleedings Disorders. Poster #PB0551.
  • B-MORE, Baseline Analysis from a 24-month Prospective, Non-interventional, Multicentre Study on Real-world Effectiveness and Usage of Recombinant Factor IX Fc (rFIXFc) in Haemophilia B. Poster #PB0552.

Real-world data for Doptelet in the treatment of chronic immune thrombocytopenia

Seite 1 von 4


Diskussion: Diskussion zu AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A)

Diskussion: Tages-Trading-Chancen am Mittwoch den 07.07.2021


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sobi to present data at the ISTH 2021 within rare haematology diseases STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi) presents data at the virtual ISTH 2021, the 29th Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, 17 – 21 July 2021. Nine abstracts featuring four …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
ZARIOT wins GLOMO Award for Best Mobile Authentication and Security Solution
Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus