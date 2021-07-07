checkAd

CentralNic Establishes Dedicated Data and Artificial Intelligence Group to Leverage its Vast Data Assets, Headed by Leading Expert in Data Science

LONDON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group plc (AIM: CNIC), the fastest-growing company in the domain name industry, with over 45 million domains using its platforms, today announced that it has established a Data and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Group to leverage its vast data sets.

CentralNic stores, manages, and is exposed to huge datasets that can be used for advanced analysis. Examples include; navigation data on tens of millions of daily DNS queries, ad-tech data on tens of millions of domain advertisements, site usage data on hundreds of millions of unique visits and millions of monthly clicks, and similarly extensive data on transactions and registrations.

These extremely large data sets lend themselves perfectly to AI and machine learning applications that can be used to provide a large array of initiatives which will benefit both the Company and our customers. These include; improved customer service, optimised business operations and decision making, enhanced marketing, reduced customer churn and automated detection of non-compliant customer activity.

CentralNic's online marketing companies have advanced data capabilities as part of their core business which make extensive use of machine learning. The new Data and AI Group will ensure these capabilities are utilised across the whole Company, bringing together 14 data analysts from different business units and integrating all of the Company's data sets and data expertise.

The team will be headed by Chief Data Scientist, Dr. Pawel Rzeszucinski, a prominent expert in data and Artificial Intelligence. 

Pawel will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of CentralNic's data strategy. A member of the European Commission's AI Alliance, Pawel is a leading expert in ethical use of AI. He will ensure that the Group remains at the forefront of online privacy, fully compliant with GDPR, and all planned new Privacy policies from Governments and tech platform partners like Google and Apple. CentralNic is also a leader in protecting internet users through its sophisticated software, dedicated anti-abuse teams, and partnerships with such entities as the Global Cyber Alliance. 

Pawel received his doctorate in engineering from the University of Manchester, where he collaborated with the UK's Ministry of Defence. He worked as Senior Scientist at ABB Corporate Research Centre (a global technology company with revenues of $26bn) and Senior Risk Modeler for HSBC, before joining CentralNic Poland as Chief Data Scientist. Pawel has presented to major legislative bodies, think tanks and international conferences such as The European Parliament and European Internet Forum, and is a regular contributor to The Forbes Technology Council of articles relating to AI and data.

Ben Crawford, CentralNic Group CEO, commented: "This development is a significant step forward towards us maximising the potential of the considerable data, knowledge and expertise we have across the Group. It is an important step for CentralNic in its strategy to create an omnichannel digital platform, providing easy access to all of the Group's services and solutions for end-to-end customer journeys which include; purchasing and selling domains,  hosting and promoting fully equipped e-commerce websites, protecting brands online and monetising internet traffic."

About CentralNic Group plc 

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a London-based AIM-listed company that drives the growth of the global digital economy by developing and managing software platforms that allow businesses globally to buy subscriptions to domain names for websites and email, monetise domain names, and protect their brands online. Its core growth strategy is identifying and acquiring cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. 

CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world.  It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of internet domain names and other services on an annual subscription basis. 

For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

Contact: media@centralnic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1509583/CentralNic__Logo.jpg  




