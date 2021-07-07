checkAd

AudioValley Targetspot Adds Radio MARCA Digital Audio Inventory to Its Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 08:30  |  15   |   |   

Regulatory News:

AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY):

Coinciding with the celebration of the European Football Championship and the good performance of the Spanish football team in the European tournament, Targetspot and Radio MARCA have reached an agreement for the marketing of the digital inventory of the sports broadcaster both in streaming and in podcasts. Radio MARCA is the only Spanish national radio station dedicated exclusively to sport. Its listeners aren’t just sports fans, they are also people who are looking for a healthier lifestyle.

MARCA is undoubtedly the leader in sports reporting in Spain, and its sports radio station is a benchmark in the digital world with the following data: 1,844,000 unique users a month on its website, 161,100 unique browsers a month listened to its online streaming for over a minute at least and its podcast downloads amount to more than 400,000 per month with special mention to the podcasts of La Tribu, Sara Carbonero with Vicente Ortega and the motoring section of Antonio Lobato.

The agreement also covers international inventories and advertisers can also benefit from the attractive inventory of Radio Marca in the United Kingdom, France and the United States, where sports radio commands very good audiences.

It is a great pleasure to have Radio Marca within our premium media portfolio. It represents a great opportunity to expand our reach among advertisers. An unparalleled opportunity to celebrate their first 20 years leading the sports news with them,” says Daniel Villalba, Country Manager of Targetspot in Spain and Portugal.

FUTURE UPDATES
2020 half-year revenue
 Tuesday 13 July 2021, after market close

AudioValley Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AudioValley Targetspot Adds Radio MARCA Digital Audio Inventory to Its Offering Regulatory News: AudioValley (Paris:ALAVY) (Brussels:ALAVY): Coinciding with the celebration of the European Football Championship and the good performance of the Spanish football team in the European tournament, Targetspot and Radio MARCA have …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Wish Granted Payment Institution License for the EU
Satellogic, a Leader in Satellite Earth Imagery, to Go Public Through Merger with Cantor ...
Arrowhead Announces Positive Interim Results from Phase 1b Study of ARO-HIF2 for Treatment of Clear ...
GE Healthcare and SOPHiA GENETICS to Collaborate to Match Treatments to Multimodal Patient Data and ...
IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination
Tuscan Holdings Corp. Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders to Approve Business Combination ...
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Alight successfully closes business combination with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp.
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Palantir and Grupo Globo Extend Digital Transformation Partnership
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste