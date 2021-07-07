Bang & Olufsen Profitable Again; New Outlook May Be Below Estimates
- Q4 revenue DKK 776 million
- Q4 gross margin 41.1%
- Q4 EBIT DKK 7 million
- Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 15 million, returning to profitability
- Q4 free cash flow DKK 34 million
- Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million; Carnegie expected DKK 3,000-3,300 million
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 2-4 million; Carnegie expected 3-5%
- Outlook FY free cash flow DKK 0-100 million
- CEO says will continue to focus on eight core markets, invest in product development, upgrade our ecosystem of connected products, and strengthen local sales and marketing
- Says expect uncertainty related to the global component shortage to persist throughout the financial year
