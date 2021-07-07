checkAd

Bang & Olufsen Profitable Again; New Outlook May Be Below Estimates

Autor: PLX AI
07.07.2021, 08:25  |  14   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen gave outlook for the new fiscal year that may be below market estimates. Q4 revenue DKK 776 millionQ4 gross margin 41.1%Q4 EBIT DKK 7 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT DKK 15 million, returning to profitabilityQ4 free cash flow DKK …

  • (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen gave outlook for the new fiscal year that may be below market estimates.
  • Q4 revenue DKK 776 million
  • Q4 gross margin 41.1%
  • Q4 EBIT DKK 7 million
  • Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 15 million, returning to profitability
  • Q4 free cash flow DKK 34 million
  • Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million; Carnegie expected DKK 3,000-3,300 million
  • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 2-4 million; Carnegie expected 3-5%
  • Outlook FY free cash flow DKK 0-100 million
  • CEO says will continue to focus on eight core markets, invest in product development, upgrade our ecosystem of connected products, and strengthen local sales and marketing
  • Says expect uncertainty related to the global component shortage to persist throughout the financial year


