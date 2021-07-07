Bang & Olufsen Profitable Again; New Outlook May Be Below Estimates Autor: PLX AI | 07.07.2021, 08:25 | 14 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 08:25 | (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen gave outlook for the new fiscal year that may be below market estimates. Q4 revenue DKK 776 millionQ4 gross margin 41.1%Q4 EBIT DKK 7 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT DKK 15 million, returning to profitabilityQ4 free cash flow DKK … (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen gave outlook for the new fiscal year that may be below market estimates. Q4 revenue DKK 776 millionQ4 gross margin 41.1%Q4 EBIT DKK 7 millionQ4 adjusted EBIT DKK 15 million, returning to profitabilityQ4 free cash flow DKK … (PLX AI) – Bang & Olufsen gave outlook for the new fiscal year that may be below market estimates.

Q4 revenue DKK 776 million

Q4 gross margin 41.1%

Q4 EBIT DKK 7 million

Q4 adjusted EBIT DKK 15 million, returning to profitability

Q4 free cash flow DKK 34 million

Outlook FY revenue DKK 2,900-3,100 million; Carnegie expected DKK 3,000-3,300 million

Outlook FY adjusted EBIT DKK 2-4 million; Carnegie expected 3-5%

Outlook FY free cash flow DKK 0-100 million

CEO says will continue to focus on eight core markets, invest in product development, upgrade our ecosystem of connected products, and strengthen local sales and marketing

Says expect uncertainty related to the global component shortage to persist throughout the financial year



Bang & Olufsen Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Bang & Olufsen Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer