XTPL S.A., a global supplier of breakthrough nanoprinting solutions for the world's electronics market, intends to introduce its technology to the markets of Great Britain and Ireland. The Company started cooperation with Semitronics Sales Ltd, a highly-specialized distributor in this region.

Thanks to the cooperation with Semitronics, XTPL technology and products will continue to gather momentum with innovative customers in R&D centers, scientific institutions and technological corporations operating in the nanotechnology, printed electronics and semiconductor segments of Great Britain and Ireland. The partnership will also increase awareness and visibility of the Company's innovative solutions among global market players.

"The industry of printed electronics and semiconductors is growing strong also in Europe. We're happy that together with the highly experienced Semitronics team we can also grow the markets of Great Britain and Ireland. Semitronics has a proven track record of supplying advanced technological solutions to the markets relevant to the XTPL technology offering. We hope that our Delta Printing System - a technology demonstrator and our unique offering of high-performance metallic inks will soon be established in the British Isles", says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

"Semitronics Sales Ltd are looking forward to working with XTPL, as we are very impressed by the Company's technology and solutions. We believe that the UPD (Ultra-Precise Deposition) technology has significant potential for the customer base. With its unique, very high printing precision, the XTPL technology can be used not only for R&D projects, but also for advanced prototyping and selective industrial applications. We already see strong interest in XTPL products which complement the existing solutions and techniques on offer from Semitronics. In our business, we select partners very carefully and our portfolio includes only those which offer the most innovative solutions with proven quality", says Jeremy Davis, Managing Director at Semitronics Sales Ltd.