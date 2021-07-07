checkAd

XTPL S.A.

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.07.2021, 08:32  |  38   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 07.07.2021 / 08:32

XTPL S.A. to strengthen its presence on the British Isles

XTPL S.A., a global supplier of breakthrough nanoprinting solutions for the world's electronics market, intends to introduce its technology to the markets of Great Britain and Ireland. The Company started cooperation with Semitronics Sales Ltd, a highly-specialized distributor in this region.

Thanks to the cooperation with Semitronics, XTPL technology and products will continue to gather momentum with innovative customers in R&D centers, scientific institutions and technological corporations operating in the nanotechnology, printed electronics and semiconductor segments of Great Britain and Ireland. The partnership will also increase awareness and visibility of the Company's innovative solutions among global market players.

"The industry of printed electronics and semiconductors is growing strong also in Europe. We're happy that together with the highly experienced Semitronics team we can also grow the markets of Great Britain and Ireland. Semitronics has a proven track record of supplying advanced technological solutions to the markets relevant to the XTPL technology offering. We hope that our Delta Printing System - a technology demonstrator and our unique offering of high-performance metallic inks will soon be established in the British Isles", says Filip Granek, CEO of XTPL S.A.

"Semitronics Sales Ltd are looking forward to working with XTPL, as we are very impressed by the Company's technology and solutions. We believe that the UPD (Ultra-Precise Deposition) technology has significant potential for the customer base. With its unique, very high printing precision, the XTPL technology can be used not only for R&D projects, but also for advanced prototyping and selective industrial applications. We already see strong interest in XTPL products which complement the existing solutions and techniques on offer from Semitronics. In our business, we select partners very carefully and our portfolio includes only those which offer the most innovative solutions with proven quality", says Jeremy Davis, Managing Director at Semitronics Sales Ltd.

Seite 1 von 3
XTPL Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XTPL S.A. DGAP-Media / 07.07.2021 / 08:32 XTPL S.A. to strengthen its presence on the British Isles XTPL S.A., a global supplier of breakthrough nanoprinting solutions for the world's electronics market, intends to introduce its technology to the markets of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nagarro SE: Platz 2 für Nagarro in Deutschlands 'Lünendonk-Liste'
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank provides first green loan
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Neues Mitglied im Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 17,5 Mio. EUR
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million
DGAP-Adhoc: R. STAHL is taking measures to examine and to procure conformity of visual signalling devices of ...
DGAP-News: Comcast Establishes 50 WiFi-Connected Lift Zones in Houston and Surrounding Areas
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.07.21
XTPL S.A.:
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05.07.21
XTPL S.A.
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten