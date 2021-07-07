checkAd

Corem initiates redemption of minority shares in Klövern and the shares are delisted with 20 July as the last day of trading

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021   

On 24 June 2021, Corem Property Group AB (publ) (”Corem”) announced that Corem, through the completion of the public offer to the shareholders of Klövern AB (publ) (”Klövern”), controls approximately 95.0 per cent of the outstanding shares in Klövern. On 1 July 2021, Corem submitted a formal request to the Board of Directors of Klövern for redemption of all remaining shares in Klövern with a request that the dispute be referred to arbitrators and announced that Corem has appointed the lawyer Sverker Bonde, Advokatfirman Delphi, Box 1432, 111 84 Stockholm as arbitrator.

In the light of the above, the Board of Directors of Klövern has today published a public notice in the Official Swedish Gazette and Svenska Dagbladet and will send letters to affected shareholders in Klövern, in accordance with Ch. 22, Sections 7 and 28 of the Swedish Companies Act.

The Board of Directors of Klövern hereby invites, pursuant to Chapter 22 Section 7 and 28 of the Swedish Companies Act, all shareholders of Klövern, no later than two weeks from today, to state their arbitrator and to state if they personally wish to present their case. The statements shall be made in writing to the board of directors of Klövern at address “Klövern AB (publ), att: IR-avdelningen, Box 1024, 611 29 Nyköping”.

In the event that not all of the shareholders registered in the share register submit the name of a joint arbitrator within the prescribed time, the Board of Directors of Klövern will file an application with the Swedish Companies Registration Office for the appointment of a trustee. The trustee shall appoint a joint arbitrator for the minority shareholders and shall safeguard the interests of absent shareholders in the dispute.

As previously communicated by way of a press release published on 24 June 2021, the Board of Directors of Klövern has resolved to apply for delisting of Klövern’s shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and resolved that the last day of trading in Klövern’s shares will be 20 July 2021.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors of Klövern has, at the request of Corem, convened an extraordinary general meeting to be held on 9 July 2021 for, among other things, the election of a new board. For more information, please see press release published on 15 June 2021.

Klövern AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:
Lars Norrby, IR, +46 76 777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se

Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.

Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment





