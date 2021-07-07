RIBHAUSE CHOOSES WESTPAY AS PROVIDER OF PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

RibHause, a leading chain of Banging burgers, wings, and sides, has, as a result of an in-depth assessment, chosen Westpay as their payment solution provider.

- I am pleased to see that our work pays off. Again, our combination of payment application, innovation, and personal support pays off. RibHause was looking for a future-proof solution that allowed them to add new alternative payment solutions on-demand. They are in good hands, and we will walk the extra mile to support them on their journey, says Michael Carlqvist, Senior Sales Manager at Westpay.