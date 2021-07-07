checkAd

RIBHAUSE CHOOSES WESTPAY AS PROVIDER OF PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 08:30  |  31   |   |   

RibHause, a leading chain of Banging burgers, wings, and sides, has, as a result of an in-depth assessment, chosen Westpay as their payment solution provider.

- I am pleased to see that our work pays off. Again, our combination of payment application, innovation, and personal support pays off. RibHause was looking for a future-proof solution that allowed them to add new alternative payment solutions on-demand. They are in good hands, and we will walk the extra mile to support them on their journey, says Michael Carlqvist, Senior Sales Manager at Westpay.

- Our customers are searching for a 360 experience. Westpay had the right solution that simplifies not only our customer's payments but also our administration. Their overall customer value was the tipping point that made us choose Westpay, says Johan Björklund at RibHause.


 

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-555 6065
Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB
Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05
Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,
Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.
For more information: www.westpay.se

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

RIBHAUSE CHOOSES WESTPAY AS PROVIDER OF PAYMENT SOLUTIONS RibHause, a leading chain of Banging burgers, wings, and sides, has, as a result of an in-depth assessment, chosen Westpay as their payment solution provider. - I am pleased to see that our work pays off. Again, our combination of payment …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Advaxis and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus