Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) today announced that an additional six assets in four European markets will be branded as Westfield destinations in September, joining a globally recognized network of flagship shopping centres in the US and Europe that collectively reach over one billion consumers each year1.

The new branded centres will include La Part-Dieu in Lyon, France; La Maquinista and Glories in Barcelona, Spain; Donau Zentrum and Shopping City Süd in Vienna, Austria and CentrO in Oberhausen, Germany. This follows the successful opening in March 2021 of the brand new 117,000 sqm Westfield Mall of the Netherlands, the first Westfield branded centre and largest retail, leisure, and entertainment destination of its kind for that country.

The company’s Westfield destinations attract both established retailers and emerging brands in a rapidly evolving retail, lifestyle and entertainment environment, providing flexible leasing formats across multiple geographies, as well as opportunities to leverage significant consumer audiences for multiplatform marketing activities.

Jean-Marie Tritant, CEO of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield said: “Our portfolio of Westfield destinations in major cities offers global and emerging brands a unique platform that harnesses both physical space and the audience of consumers at our properties. These amazing European assets, with their strong heritage, community contribution and enhanced offer in terms of unique retail, customer service, dynamic events, and opportunity for brand partnerships, are primed to evolve further under the Westfield banner.”

The flagship centres that will be rebranded share a number of characteristics in addition to being among the most important retail centres in their respective markets: they are set in excellent locations with unrivalled transport options, have distinctive architectural and design features and a best-in-class approach in terms of community engagement, corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

The September launch will be celebrated through a range of global events and experiences connecting Westfield customers around the world, supported by a pan-European marketing and advertising campaign. These events will also showcase the company’s broader intention to become a global launchpad for products and artists across media, retail, streaming channels, and live experiences.