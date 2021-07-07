checkAd

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 36 / 2021) with a leading Australian building developer

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
07.07.2021, 08:43  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 36 / 2021) with a leading Australian building developer

07.07.2021 / 08:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

07-July-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 36 / 2021) with a leading Australian building developer

Brisbane, Australia, 07 July 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with a leading Australian building developer.

The client, one of Australia's largest building and construction companies, has extended their RIB agreement for a further three years. This Phase-II-contract was awarded to RIB based on a comprehensive contracts admin system and extensive range of highly configurable modules, allowing the client to align their business processes within their chosen project collaboration platform.

Christine Reilly, CEO of RIB International: "The RIB team is pleased to continue supporting this client as they work to build outstanding projects across Australia. We have fostered a strong understanding of the client's specifications in recent years, and this knowledge will help our team to exceed all service expectations as the relationship moves forward. Here at RIB, we're proud to offer adaptable software solutions that suit the complex project management requirements of large enterprises such as this one."


About RIB Group
RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.


07.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711-7873-0
Fax: +49 (0)711-7873-311
E-mail: info@rib-software.com
Internet: www.rib-software.com
ISIN: DE000A0Z2XN6
WKN: A0Z2XN
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1215953

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215953  07.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215953&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetRIB Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Rib Software AG seit heute in Hamburg handelbar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 36 / 2021) with a leading Australian building developer DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Contract/Agreement RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 36 / 2021) with a leading Australian building developer 07.07.2021 / 08:43 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
Insolvenzverwalter Dr. Michael Jaffé: Weiterer erfolgreicher Verkauf - Nium übernimmt Wirecard-Tochter in Indien
Nagarro SE: Platz 2 für Nagarro in Deutschlands 'Lünendonk-Liste'
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank provides first green loan
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Neues Mitglied im Aufsichtsrat
DGAP-DD: MBB SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Konzernergebnis steigt auf 17,5 Mio. EUR
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Group net income rises to EUR 17.5 million
DGAP-Adhoc: R. STAHL is taking measures to examine and to procure conformity of visual signalling devices of ...
DGAP-News: Comcast Establishes 50 WiFi-Connected Lift Zones in Houston and Surrounding Areas
Titel
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.22 (gross) per share and scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​DUTCH COURT REJECTS HAMILTON'S APPEAL
DGAP-Adhoc: Nordex SE: Bezugsrechtsemission von 42.672.276 neuen Aktien beschlossen
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​HAMILTON WITHDRAWS DUTCH APPEAL
DGAP-News: pferdewetten.de AG: sportwetten.de wird 'Offizieller Wettpartner' des VfL Bochum 1848
Manz AG: Fokus auf Batteriefertigung und Elektromobilität zahlt sich zunehmend aus
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Ernennung von Dr. Malte Greune zum Chief Operating Officer und den Funktionswechsel ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Quantum Battery Metals bereitet Bodenarbeiten auf seinen Schlüssellagerstätten vor
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
EQS-Adhoc: The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:44 Uhr
08:43 Uhr
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21
05.07.21