checkAd

Spar Nord upgrades its financial guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 08:41  |  23   |   |   

Spar Nord raises its guidance for core earnings before impairment for 2021 to DKK 1,350-1,500 million and guidance for profit after tax for the year to DKK 1,100-1,300 million.

July 2020, Spar Nord upgraded its full-year 2021 guidance for core earnings before impairment to DKK 1,200-1,400 million, while profit after tax was upgraded to the level of DKK 850-1,050 million (see company announcement no. 12/2021).

The second quarter of 2021 has shown both a continued high customer acitivity and positive developments in the financial markets which has contributed to positive market value adjustments on both the bank's equity portfolio and the bank’s portfolio of strategic shares. Against this background, Spar Nord raises its expectation for the year's core earnings before impairment to DKK 1,350-1,500 million.

Backed by continued improvements in the financial situation of both private and corporate customers, including agriculture with high settlement prices, the second quarter of 2021 showed a reversal of impairments, just as a smaller income from impairments is now expected for the full year. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, the management estimate related to COVID-19 is unchanged at DKK 320 millon.

Based on the upgraded guidance for core earnings before impairment combined with the expected smaller income from impairments, the expectation for profit after tax for the year is raised to DKK 1,100-1,300 million.

Spar Nord’s H1 interim report is scheduled for release on 19 August 2021.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Lasse Nyby, Chief Executive Officer, on tel. +45 9634 4011, or Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Spar Nord upgrades its financial guidance Spar Nord raises its guidance for core earnings before impairment for 2021 to DKK 1,350-1,500 million and guidance for profit after tax for the year to DKK 1,100-1,300 million. July 2020, Spar Nord upgraded its full-year 2021 guidance for core …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Advaxis and Biosight Announce Entry into Definitive Merger Agreement
Huntington Ingalls Industries To Acquire Alion Science and Technology – Enhancing its National ...
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Teleflex Announces Real-World Clinical Data Presentations of the UroLift System at the 36th Annual ...
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Hyzon Motors, Chart Industries to develop liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck, targeting ...
Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Intertape Polymer Group Announces Agreement to Acquire Nuevopak
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus