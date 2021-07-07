checkAd

Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 08:46  |  38   |   |   

HELSINKI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-June on Wednesday 21 July 2021 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CEST). The following event will take place later that day:

Webcast and conference call for analysts, investors, and media at 14.00 EEST

The webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will take place at 14.00 EEST (13.00 CEST, 12.00 UK time, 07.00 EDT). It will be hosted by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fwdistgh.

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, Press Officer, Stora Enso at +46 72 2410349.

The link to the webcast will be also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors

Dial-in details for the conference call

                                   

                                   

Live event at 14.00 EEST


                                   

UK

 

+44 (0) 2071 928 338

 

                                   

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021 HELSINKI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-June on Wednesday 21 July 2021 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CEST). The following event will take place later that day:Webcast and conference call …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
UK Government Regulates Junk Food and Bolsters Prospects for Health Food Industry
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Sweden Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3.77 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Contraceptives Market Size To Reach USD 2163.1 Million By 2026 At A CAGR Of 2.5% - Valuates Report
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
The Elders to address the global 'state of hope' in a week of activity to mark Mandela Day
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Wins a Third Grant During the Month of June
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus