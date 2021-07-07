Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021

HELSINKI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its Interim Report January-June on Wednesday 21 July 2021 at approximately 08.30 Finnish time (07.30 CEST). The following event will take place later that day:



Webcast and conference call for analysts, investors, and media at 14.00 EEST



The webcast and conference call for analysts, investors and media will take place at 14.00 EEST (13.00 CEST, 12.00 UK time, 07.00 EDT). It will be hosted by President and CEO Annica Bresky, CFO Seppo Parvi, and SVP, Head of Investor Relations Ulla Paajanen, and may be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fwdistgh.

Those analysts and investors who wish to ask questions should join the conference call (details below). All participants can follow the presentation over the webcast.



Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the Interim Report is published, may contact Carl Norell, Press Officer, Stora Enso at +46 72 2410349.



The link to the webcast will be also available on the Stora Enso website: storaenso.com/investors