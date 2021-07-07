Spar Nord Raises Outlook After High Customer Activity in Q2 Autor: PLX AI | 07.07.2021, 08:44 | 37 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 08:44 | (PLX AI) – Spar Nord raises outlook FY profit after tax to DKK 1,100-1,300 million.Also raises outlook FY core earnings before impairment to DKK 1,350-1,500 millionSays second quarter of 2021 has shown both a continued high customer activity and … (PLX AI) – Spar Nord raises outlook FY profit after tax to DKK 1,100-1,300 million.Also raises outlook FY core earnings before impairment to DKK 1,350-1,500 millionSays second quarter of 2021 has shown both a continued high customer activity and … (PLX AI) – Spar Nord raises outlook FY profit after tax to DKK 1,100-1,300 million.

Also raises outlook FY core earnings before impairment to DKK 1,350-1,500 million

Says second quarter of 2021 has shown both a continued high customer activity and positive developments in the financial markets, which has contributed to positive market value adjustments on both the bank's equity portfolio and the bank’s portfolio of strategic shares

Q2 showed a reversal of impairments, just as a smaller income from impairments is now expected for the full year, the bank said



