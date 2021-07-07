Advanced Blockchain AG: FinPro AG investment closes software development contract for more than EUR 4 million

checkAd

FinPro AG, a holding company of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) was able to secure a software development contract with a total value of more than EUR 4 million and a term of one year.

If FinPro AG does not provide the development services itself, it is intended that Advanced Blockchain AG's subsidiaries will be commissioned to implement the agreed upon contract components. Accordingly, Advanced Blockchain expects earnings in the seven-digit from this order, spread out over the current and the following financial years.

Further information on Advanced Blockchain AG and its projects and investments can be found at www.advancedblockchain.com.


