DGAP-News Advanced Blockchain AG: FinPro AG investment closes software development contract for more than EUR 4 million
|
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Expansion
FinPro AG, a holding company of Advanced Blockchain AG (Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) was able to secure a software development contract with a total value
of more than EUR 4 million and a term of one year.
07.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Advanced Blockchain AG
|Scharnhorststraße 24
|10115 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4930403669510
|Fax:
|030403669511
|E-mail:
|info@advancedblockchain.com
|Internet:
|www.advancedblockchain.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0M93V6
|WKN:
|A0M93V
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1215956
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1215956 07.07.2021Advanced Blockchain Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare